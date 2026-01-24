Bihar guv, CM attend Jitan Ram Manjhi's 'litti chokha' party

Patna, Jan 24 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were among those who attended Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's 'litti chokha' party at his official residence here.

The party was organised at the 12, Strand Road bungalow of Manjhi in Patna.

Others who attended the feast included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Minister Vijay Kumar Chouhary and several MPs and MLAs of NDA partners and other parties.

Manjhi's son and minister Santosh Kumar Suman personally welcomed the guests.

Talking to reporters, Manjhi, who is also the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) supremo, said, "I have been organising this 'litti chokha' party here for years. Governor, CM, Dy CM and several other leaders attended the party today. More NDA leaders are expected to join the party".

"Traditionally, litti is an extremely popular meal for the people of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is made of wheat and stuffed with sattu, mixed with herbs and spices, and shaped into a ball. It is then roasted over goitha (a contraption very similar to a stove, but is made out of cow dung) and topped with desi ghee," a senior HAM leader said. PTI PKD MNB