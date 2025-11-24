Bihar Guv, CM condole death of cinema legend Dharmendra

Patna, Nov 24 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed sorrow over the death of legendary actor Dharmendra, and said he will remain alive in the hearts of people for his memorable roles.

Dharmendra, 89, died in Mumbai on Monday.

“Dharmendra has left a deep imprint on Indian cinema through his acting in a long and illustrious career. His demise is an irreparable loss for the cinema world. He will remain alive in the hearts of people for his memorable roles and simple personality,” Khan said in a post on X.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said: “... The cinema world and politics are faced with an irreparable loss after his death.” The veteran actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital, with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

Dharmendra, who starred in 300 films in a 65-year career, had also forayed into politics in the early 2000s, and successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner as a BJP candidate in 2004. PTI SUK RBT