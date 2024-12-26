Bihar Guv, CM condole Manmohan Singh's death

Patna, Dec 26 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He was brought to the emergency department in a critical condition in the evening.

Arlekar, in his condolence message on X, said, "The news of the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. He will always be remembered for his simplicity, honesty and excellent economic policies. May God give him a place on his feet. Deep condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti." Chief Minister Kumar, in his condolence message on X, said, "The demise of former PM Manmohan Singh ji is sad. He was a skilled politician and economist. Under his leadership, India's economy took a new direction. The demise of Dr Singh is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. We pray to God for eternal peace of the departed soul." PTI PKD ACD