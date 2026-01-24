Bihar Guv, CM, ministers pay tributes to Karpoori Thakur on his 102nd birth anniversary

Patna, Jan 24 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday paid tributes to former CM and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur on his 102nd birth anniversary.

Popularly known as 'Jannayak' (leader of the people), Thakur, a towering socialist figure of his time, served twice as Bihar chief minister from 1970 to 1971 and 1977 to 1979. He was posthumously bestowed with the nation's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 2024.

Khan, Nitish Kumar, DyCMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha and other senior ministers paid floral tributes at a statue of Karpoori Thakur in Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises.

Kumar also garlanded photos of the socialist icon at Karpoori Sangrahalaya and JD(U) office in the presence of senior party leaders.

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha asserted that Thakur, despite hardships, made an impact in politics through simplicity and honesty.

"We will work to strengthen social harmony, end the sentiment of dividing society through the poison of casteism, and act honestly like a warrior to make a developed Bihar and a developed India," he said.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, who also paid tributes to Thakur, said, "His (Karpoori Thakur's) contribution to the freedom movement and the politics of Bihar and the country has been exemplary. Constantly being the voice of the poor and the marginalised from the streets to the legislature, he worked to create a new chapter in the development of Bihar.

The speaker said that the Nitish Kumar government is working to "build the Bihar of Karpoori Thakur's dreams" based on his ideals and the path shown by him.

Known for utmost simplicity despite adorning the chief minister's post, Thakur, in his time, stood as a guardian figure for socialist stalwarts in the making, including Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The former Bihar CM is also remembered for floating the Karpoori Thakur formula, which served as a precursor to the Mandal Commission, and included reservations for EBCs, OBCs, women and even economically poor among the upper castes. PTI SUK RG