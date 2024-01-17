Bihar Guv, CM visit Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib on Prakash Parv

Patna, Jan 17 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara here and paid their obeisance on the occasion of the 357th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs.

Kumar, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Sanjay Jha, were welcomed by the office-bearers of gurudwara prabandhak committee (Patna Sahib) with 'Saropas' and shawls. The CM later visited the Gurdwara Bal Lila Maini Sangat in Patna Sahib.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. Takht Sri Patna Sahib also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhts of the Sikhs, located in the state capital.

The construction of the takht was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, who was born in Patna in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib. PTI PKD MNB