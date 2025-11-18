Bihar Guv expresses happiness over peaceful assembly polls, hails record turnout

Patna, Nov 18 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday expressed his happiness over the peaceful conduct of the assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Khan lauded the "democratic temper" exhibited by the voters and expressed his gratitude towards "people's faith in democracy".

"I am very happy that such a large process was conducted peacefully and there was no requirement for re-polling in any part of the state," he said.

"It surprised me that the districts that were considered the most backwards registered a high polling percentage. The turnout among women voters in these districts was more," he said.

The elections for the 243-member assembly were held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results were announced on November 14.

Acting CM Nitish Kumar will tender his resignation on Wednesday and take oath as CM for a record 10th time on Thursday. PTI SUK SOM