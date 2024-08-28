Bihar guv inaugurates two-day Buddhist conference in Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar), Aug 28 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day international conference on 'Exploring the Life and Living Legacy of Guru Padmasambhava' at Nava Nalanda Mahavihara University in Nalanda.

In his address, Governor Arlekar highlighted Guru Padmasambhava's significant role in spreading the teachings of Lord Buddha globally. He emphasised the need to embrace and pass on Padmasambhava's teachings to future generations, stressing the importance of spreading his message of non-violence and peace.

The conference is organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi, in collaboration with Nava Nalanda Mahavihara.

The event featured notable guests including Venerable Khenpo Chimed, vice-chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust, and Most Ven. Khenpo Ugyen Namgyel, secretary/chief monk of the Royal Bhutan Temple, Central Monastic Body, Bhutan.

The welcome address was delivered by Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, secretary general of IBC, with additional remarks from Abhijit Halder, director general (DG) of IBC, among others.

The conference also included the screening of a short film titled 'Sacred Journey of Holy Relics from India to Thailand'.

Governor Arlekar also presided over the official release of a Hindi-Pali dictionary, edited by Professor Umashankar Vyas.

The secretary general of IBC highlighted Guru Rinpoche's pivotal role in establishing the Vajrayana tradition, while the DG emphasized Padmasambhava’s compassion, wisdom, and profound understanding of the human mind. PTI COR PKD MNB