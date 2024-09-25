Bihar: Guv offers 'pind daan' in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar), Sep 25 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday offered 'pind daan' at a temple in Gaya for the salvation of his ancestors' souls.

The governor performed 'pind-daan' and 'Jal tarpan' rituals at the Vishnupad temple in Gaya for peace and salvation of his ancestors' souls, temple management committee president Shambhu Lal Vitthal told reporters.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in and around the temple for the governor's visit.

Shraddh rituals are performed in the temple during the 16-day-long period of 'Pitru Paksha', which started on September 18 this year.

Every year, a large number of people from across the world visit Vishnupad temple during the Pitru Paksha to perform pind daan rituals.