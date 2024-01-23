Bihar Guv releases special postal cover on Ram temple in Ayodhya

Patna, Jan 23 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar released a special cover of the Postal Department on the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple' after the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The governor said that the Postal Department has been serving the people for more than 150 years and has also been playing a leading role in keeping the heritage alive through souvenirs such as stamps and special covers.

Releasing the special cover at a function in Raj Bhavan on Monday, Arlekar said, "The country has witnessed a historic moment today, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is a privilege for me to release the special cover on Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple today." Speaking at the function, Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Anil Kumar said this special cover is dedicated to Lord Ram's visit to Bihar.

Many postal stamps have already been issued on Lord Ram, he said.