Bihar: HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi wins Gaya

Gaya, Jun 4 (PTI) HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar, won the Gaya Lok Sabha seat in Bihar by 1,01,812 votes on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.

Manjhi, who will turn 80 in four months, secured 4,94,960 votes. His nearest rival Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD got 3,93,148 votes.

Manjhi had been trying his luck from Gaya since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which he was the JD(U) candidate and finished third.

In 2019, he fought on the symbol of his own party but lost to the JD(U) by over 1.5 lakh votes.

He is the MLA of Imamganj, which is in Gaya district but is part of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.