Bihar has 31.71 lakh Lakhpati Didis: Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar

Patna, Feb 17 (PTI) Bihar has 31.71 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' earning an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more, Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Concluding the debate on the proposed Rs 23,701.18 crore budget for the Rural Development Department for 2026-27, Kumar said, "The NDA government in the state has been continuously working for women's economic uplift. When women engage in employment or self-employment, their dreams gain new wings, and their respect in society increases even more." The House passed the department's budget by voice vote, even as opposition members walked out, maintaining that they were not convinced by the government's reply related to the rural development in the state.

"A Lakhpati Didi is a self-help group member who earns an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rs 10,000, so that it is sustainable. Lakhpati initiative facilitates diversified livelihood activities, by ensuring convergence across all government departments and market players. Their (Lakhpati Didis) hard work has changed the village, changed the society, and also changed the status of the family", the minister said.

The Lakhpati Didi scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2023.

Besides, the minister has also said the state government has submitted a proposal to the central government regarding the construction of 1.4 crore new pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-Gramin) scheme.

Kumar said that the central government had asked the state to conduct a survey of those left out under the PMAY-Gramin scheme. The survey revealed a need for the construction of 1.4 crore more pucca houses. PTI PKD MNB