Bihar has 41,000 centenarian voters, 143 are above 120 years

Patna: Bihar has a total of 7,80,22,933 electorate of which 41,000 are registered centenarian voters with more than 140 of them being over 120 years of age, according to the latest Election Commission data.

Advertisment

The total number of voters aged below 30 years is around 21 per cent while those over 80 years of age is about 2.06 per cent.

The data, shared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, here on Thursday shows, the state has 16,07,527 electorates who are in the age group from 80 years to 120 years and above.

While the total number of voters who are above 100 years in the state is 40,601 (male-17,445, female-23,153 and third gender-three), voters who are above 110 years are 247 (male-120 and female-127). The total number of voters above 120 years in the state is 143, according to the data.

Advertisment

The number of voters who are above 80 years is 1,28,2296 (male- 61,4673, female- 66,7614 and third gender-9), number of electorates who are above 90 years is 28,42,40 (male- 11,8213, female- 16,024 and third gender is three).

The total number of registered voters in the state has increased to 7,80,22,933 from 7,72,28,467.

The district where the maximum number of 80 years and above voters are registered is Vaishali with 3.05 per cent (82,758) of the total electorates, followed by Nalanda with 2.82 per cent (67,161), Lakhisarai with 2.71 per cent (21,118), Madhubani with 2.66 per cent (92,824), Patna with 2.60 per cent (13,514), Sitamarhi with 2.59 per cent (69,558), Banka with 2.52 per cent (39,436), Nawada with 2.31 per cent (43,511), Kaimur with 2.22 per cent (27,711) and Sheohar with 2.04 per cent (6,760).

Advertisment

With 38,174 voters (1.36 per cent of the total votes in the district), West Champaran has the lowest number of registered electors who are above 80, followed by Madhpura with 1.39 per cent (19,672), Saharsa with 1.44 per cent (20,840), Katihar with 1.49 per cent (33,321), East Champaran with 1.53 per cent (57,152), Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj with 1.70 per cent each (61,463 and 35,724 respectively) and Purnea with 1.73 per cent (40,189), according to the data of the ECI.