Bihar has done a lot to boost medical infra, but more is required: President Murmu

Patna, Feb 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Bihar government has done a lot to develop medical infrastructure in the state, but more is needed.

Murmu was addressing a programme as part of the centenary celebrations of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) here.

"There is a need to develop more inclusive healthcare facilities in the state. The PMCH should coordinate with other hospitals in the country for treatment and research of cancer and other serious ailments. Cities like Chennai, Hyderabad Mumbai and Indore have developed centres for specialty treatment. Bihar should also develop many such centres," she said.

This would not only provide quality medical treatment to the people of Bihar but also boost the state's economy, the President said adding that the PMCH and its alumni can greatly contribute to this endeavour with their experience.

The PMCH was established as Temple Medical School in 1874 with the admission of 30 students. The medical school was shifted to Darbhanga later and Prince of Wales Medical College was established. The medical college, which later came to be known as the PMCH, was inaugurated on 25 February 1925.

“The PMCH was among the best hospitals in Asia. The alumni of this institute have brought glory to themselves and PMCH in the country and abroad on the strength of their talent, service and dedication,” the President said.

Murmu said that going to another city or state for treatment has its effects in many ways such as delay in treatment, problems of food, accommodation and employment.

“This also overburdens the medical institutions of major cities. Decentralisation of quality medical institutions across the country would help solve all these problems," she said.

In this era, technology plays an important role in the medical field as Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are making the medical process simpler and more accurate, Murmu said.

She urged all stakeholders of PMCH to be ready to adopt the latest technologies.

The President said that doctors serve the people and society in the roles of researchers, therapists, teachers and counsellors and contribute to nation-building.

She also urged them to make people aware of the importance of blood and organ donation.

The President said Bihar has been a centre of Indian spirituality and is the holy site of Mother Sita, Lord Mahavira and Lord Buddha.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said, “The PMCH has made a significant contribution to humanity. In the past 100 years, this medical college has worked to provide services to countless people during disasters. Today Bihar is among the leading states in the country in the field of healthcare due to the NDA government. Earlier, Bihar was counted from the bottom in terms of numbers, but now it is counted from the top.” Except for Jammu-Kashmir, Bihar is the only state where the central government has provided two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - one in Patna and another is being constructed in Darbhanga, said Nadda.

“Our government has undertaken the task of converting eight district hospitals in the state into medical colleges. I am delighted that there is no region in the world where doctors from PMCH have not reached. The specialists from here are serving humanity in the state, the country, and across the globe," he said.

The President arrived here on a two-day visit to Bihar on Tuesday.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar received her at the airport. Both were present at the Centenary function of the PMCH.

The President will leave for Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. PTI PKD NN