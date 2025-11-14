Bihar has sent a message it doesn't want jungle raj: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said Bihar has sent a message with full force that it does not want jungle raj, corruption, and weak administration.

After the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections, Gupta, in a post on X, saluted the "affectionate" people of Bihar for giving a resounding majority to the NDA.

"This historic mandate received by the NDA in Bihar is a symbol of the unwavering trust of the people in the development-oriented, transparent, and people-centric policies of the double-engine government under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the able leadership of Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar ji," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She asserted that Bihar has sent a message with full force that it does not want jungle raj, corruption, and weak administration, but rather good governance, stability, and rapid development.

"This resounding support for the NDA provides new strength to the collective resolve of 'Developed Bihar - Developed India'. Heartfelt congratulations to all component parties of the NDA, the leadership, and the dedicated and hardworking workers of @BJP4Bihar for this decisive victory. At the same time, my humble regards to the people of Bihar who have strengthened democracy," she added.

Gupta, who is the lone woman to hold the chief minister's post among the 14 BJP-ruled states, made multiple visits to the state to campaign for BJP candidates.

The NDA is set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 of 243 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate, reaffirming the popularity and campaign clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the face of the ruling alliance through the poll battle in the highly sensitive political state.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD, Congress and three Left parties, seemed to be poised for a crushing defeat, struggling to cross the 35-seat mark. PTI SLB HIG