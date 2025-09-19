Bihar has set example in social, economic empowerment of women: Nitish

Patna, Sep 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said Bihar has set an example in the social and economic empowerment of women.

Inaugurating the 'Mahila Jagriti Samvad', organised to mark the 24th foundation day of the Bihar State Women's Commission, Kumar said the state government has made every possible effort to protect women's rights and improve their condition.

"Bihar has set an example in the social and economic empowerment of women. Today, the unprecedented increase in self-confidence and self-respect among the women of Bihar is a living example of this," he said in a post on X after the event.

Kumar released a souvenir on the occasion and launched the new website of the commission.

Speaking at the function, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the foundation day was not only a milestone in the journey of the institution but also a symbol of the state's commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women.

"The establishment of the commission reflects our democracy's resolve to raise women's voices, ensure justice, and stand by them in times of need," she said.

Rahatkar said that over the years, the Bihar State Women's Commission has provided a platform for women to speak out against violence, discrimination, and inequality.

"It has also served as a bridge between women at the grassroots level and the governance system. From addressing complaints to running awareness campaigns, and from ensuring legal assistance to providing counselling, all these steps are creating a safer and more supportive environment for women across Bihar," she said.