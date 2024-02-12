Bihar has shown improvement on various socio-economic indicators: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Feb 12 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday asserted that the state has shown improvement on various socio-economic indicators.

Advertisment

Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, tabled the Bihar Economic Survey 2023-24 at the assembly on the first day of the budget session.

Talking to reporters after tabling the economic survey report, Choudhary said, "The state government has continuously supported economic growth and achieved other development goals with prudent management of its fiscal resources".

"The overall picture that emerges from the analysis of recent years' economic activities in the state, as presented in the Bihar Economic Survey 2023-24, is encouraging as the state has shown improvement on various socio-economic indicators," he added.

Advertisment

According to the report, the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Bihar, at current prices, is estimated to grow by 15.5 per cent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, whereas the real GSDP is estimated to grow by 10.6 per cent to Rs 4.4 lakh crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

The per capita income, at current prices, in the state is estimated to be Rs 59,637 per annum, with an increase of 13.9 per cent over the previous year, it said.

After adjusting for increase in prices, the per capita income, at constant (2011-22) prices, of the state is estimated to grow by 9 per cent in 2022-23 to reach Rs 35,119 per annum, the report said.

Advertisment

A significant part of the state government's revenue expenditure is spent on social services -- 48 per cent in 2022-23.

The expenditure increased in 2022-23 by 16.1 per cent over the previous year to Rs 88,348 crore, it said.

The state government's overall distribution of receipts and expenditures in 2022-23 indicates prudent fiscal management, focusing on the state's economic growth, it added. PTI PKD ACD