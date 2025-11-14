Bihar has taken step towards better future by choosing politics of development: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Friday hailed the massive mandate for the NDA in Bihar, saying the state has taken a step towards a better future by choosing the politics of development.

"I bow to the esteemed voters of Bihar from the sacred land of Haryana for bringing the NDA back to power with a bumper majority!," Saini said in Hindi in a post on X.

Celebrations broke out in the Haryana BJP unit, as the party hailed the NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly polls as "historic." Meanwhile, Chief Minister Saini said this mandate is the people's seal of approval on the visionary and people-centric policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able leadership of the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"This victory is the triumph of the hard work, struggle, and faith of every worker in our alliance, who have delivered the benefits of all schemes to the citizens.

"The state of Bihar has taken a step towards a better future by choosing the politics of development," Saini said.

To celebrate the BJP's victory in the Bihar elections, Haryana's Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma, during an event earlier in the day in Sonipat, arranged for the famous jumbo-sized 'Gohana jalebi,' which he served to the CM and other guests midway through the event.

At some places in Haryana, BJP leaders were seen trying their hands at preparing jalebis and then distributing these among party workers, supporters, and others.

The NDA's massive win in Bihar comes in the backdrop of the BJP's back-to-back stupendous performances in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi over the past 13 months.

In the October 2024 Haryana polls, the ruling BJP scored a hat-trick by riding to power for the third consecutive term.

As the opposition's 'Mahagathbandhan' had to bite the dust in the electoral hustings in Bihar, Haryana BJP Friday came out with a series of posts on X to take a dig at Rahul Gandhi, whose party Congress posted its second-worst performance in Bihar's electoral history, managing to win only six of the over 50 seats it contested.

In one post in Hindi targeting Rahul Gandhi, it said, "Har-Le Ji K Record Ki Koyee Barabari Nahi Kar Sakta". After Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi and now they have lost Bihar too, the BJP post said.

In another post in Hindi, the BJP mocked both Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"Bihar has given such a trend, A 'storm' has erupted between the princes!," the post read. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ