Bihar has turned into crime capital of India, alleges Rahul

Rajgir (Bihar), Jun 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar over the law and order situation, alleging that the state has turned into “the crime capital of India”.

Addressing the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ in Nalanda’s Rajgir, Gandhi also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “remaining silent” on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during the military conflict.

“Bihar, once considered the land of peace and justice, has now turned into the crime capital of India,” the former Congress president asserted.

Gandhi also said he was apprehensive whether the Centre could properly conduct the caste census “with no officers from the OBC, Dalit or tribal communities finalising the questionnaire”.

“I am fighting for the caste census to save the Constitution and for the overall betterment of the country... Wherever we form government in future, we will remove the 50 per cent cap on reservation. It will start from Bihar,” he said.

On the military conflict between India and Pakistan, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added: “A call came from Trump and Narendra Modi ji immediately surrendered. Trump himself has said it (about brokering peace) publicly at least 11 times. But, the PM is silent over the issue. I know he has nothing to say on this.” PTI CORR PKD RBT