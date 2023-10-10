Bihar: Have info on bootlegging, illegal sand mining? Inform cops, get rewarded

Patna, Oct 10 (PTI) Bihar Police will give cash awards to people for providing information on bootlegging, illegal sand mining, hate messages on social media and cyber frauds leading to the arrests of culprits.

The latest state home department circular on Tuesday said role of the public, particularly secret informers, is crucial.

"Police will reward those who help catch criminals involved in illegal sand-mining, bootleggers, cyber criminals and individuals/organizations who use social media platforms to spread hate and intolerance", says the circular.

According to the order, Director General of Police (DGP) can announce a reward of up to Rs 3 lakh. "But if the reward is more than Rs 3 lakh, then the final decision will be taken by the home department based on recommendations of the DGP," the order added.

"Similarly, the additional director general (ADG) can announce a reward of up to Rs 1 lakh and IG-rank officers can announce a reward of up to Rs 50,000. The SPs can announce a reward of up to Rs 25,000," the order said.

The district authorities of Bhagalpur, Saran, Nawada, Rohtas, Aurnagabad, Bhojpur and Gaya have been instructed to intensify crackdown on illegal sand mining.

Cases of violent attacks by sand mafia injuring policemen and senior officers have been rising in Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Saran and Vaishali districts, a senior police officer said. PTI PKD MNB