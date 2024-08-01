Bihar: IAS officer Sanjeev Hans transferred after ED action

Patna, Aug 1 (PTI) The Bihar government on Thursday divested IAS officer Sanjeev Hans of the charge of principal secretary of Energy Department, days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an investigation against him.

Hans, also the CMD of Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd, was shifted to the General Administration Department (GAD), according to a notification.

IAS officer Sandeep Poundrik, the additional chief secretary of the Industry Department, was given the additional charge of the posts held by Hans.

The ED had last month raided multiple premises in Bihar, Delhi and Pune as part of an investigation against Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav.

Yadav was elected to the assembly from Jhanjharpur in 2015.

The agency's action was initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the investigation was linked to corruption allegations, officials said. PTI PKD SOM