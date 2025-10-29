Bihar: In Mokama, locals rue lack of jobs, education, but fear discussing 'politics'

Mokama, Oct 29 (PTI) On the dusty city square in Bihar's Mokama, one of the most keenly watched seats where the fight is being seen as that between two 'Bahubali' politicians with criminal records, fear is palpable.

In the fray here is Anant Singh, a local strongman who is the candidate from the ruling JD(U), pitted against Veena Devi, RJD candidate and wife of another 'bahubali,' Surajbhan Singh, who has been debarred from fighting elections.

Locals are not keen on talking about their inclinations or the political scenario.

At a shop that sells agricultural supplies, two men sitting on the counter refuse to talk about the elections.

"All kinds of people come to our shop; what if we say something that does not go down well with someone? We would be in trouble," said the man, who did not want to be named.

Asked about the general situation, expectations of people and issues faced by the locals, his companion rues that nothing has changed over the years; however, as he tries to list out issues, he is immediately stopped from speaking more.

"We don't want to talk about any party," he said.

A few hundred metres away, at the Jay Prakash Chowk, commonly called Prakash Chowk, the narrow two-lane road is choked with traffic, with battery rickshaws, which have fast grown to replace cycle-rickshaws. Even ambulances stuck on the congested road have no other option but to wait.

Sitting at a sweet shop, Anand (name changed), a 22-year-old graduate preparing for competitive exams, does not want to talk about politics.

"I have no idea about politics," he said.

Asked about the state of education in Mokama, Anand said, "It's pathetic." "Classes are not held regularly, teachers are absent most of the time... But we have no other option".

Their income from the shop is barely enough to make ends meet, and going out of Mokama for education is out of the question.

"I have no other option but to prepare for government exams... But then paper leaks happen, exams are cancelled..." he said.

When asked about his expectations from the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, he, though refusing to comment on either of the candidates, said, "everyone wants change, better facilities, especially education, healthcare and employment".

Nearby, sitting at a pan shop, Munna Kumar said Anant Singh is popular with people and also helps locals with their work.

A customer at the shop praises him. "Ek number admi hai (He is a good person)," said the man who identified himself as Prakash Kumar.

He comes from an agricultural family. The area has fertile agricultural land with pulses as the main crop, but a huge area remains inundated under water every year, known locally as 'tal'.

An industrial city once, the now shut units here include a manufacturing unit of Bharat Wagon and Engineering Company Limited (BWEL), a factory of shoe manufacturer Bata and a unit of United Spirits, which was established by Vijay Mallya's father, Vittal Mallya.

Locals are, however, guarded in expressing their opinion, even as they rue the lack of basics, such as education and healthcare.

At a local grocery store, owner Amar Nath said unemployment is the biggest issue.

"MLAs and MPs have not done anything for Mokama. Factories have all closed, there was a private hospital which also shut down... That is why Veena Devi is gaining popularity this time," he said.

He said Mokama is peaceful, criminals have been controlled, and incidents of extortion, etc., are not happening anymore.

"The 'rangdari' (extortion) has stopped... The area is peaceful now," he said.

He, however, said that the opening of big malls around has affected their business.

"Unemployment is very high. People do jobs that pay Rs. 10,000-15,000, but they feel at least they can live in peace," he said.

A local, who works outside Bihar in a PSU, and did not want to be named, said people have little option because political parties back the 'bahubalis'.

"What option do people have? Political parties give tickets to such candidates. They only want to win the election," he said.

"I have been working outside Bihar for the last eight years... If there were employment opportunities here, I would not have left," he said.

Karim, a cycle rickshaw puller, complains that there are still people who do not pay him after riding on his rickshaw.

"I am still pulling this cycle rickshaw. Government should do something to get us an e-rickshaw... If I get some money, I can do something else," he said.

Around 32 per cent of candidates in the fray in the first phase of the Bihar polls have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, while 27 per cent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

At least 33 candidates in the first phase have cases related to murder.

Surajbhan Singh, who has served as the MLA from Mokama in past, and also as a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP, was debarred from contesting elections after conviction in a murder case.

His wife, Veena Devi, who is fighting on an RJD ticket in this assembly poll, has served as an MP from Munger as an LJP leader.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, Anant Singh won the seat as an RJD candidate but was later disqualified after his conviction under the Arms Act in 2022. His wife, Neelam Devi, won the bypoll and subsequently shifted her loyalty to JD(U).

Anant Singh is now contesting from JD(U) in Mokama this time. PTI AO AMJ AMJ