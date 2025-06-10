Bihar: India becoming powerful nation in every field, says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Patna, Jun 10 (PTI) Asserting that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a transformative journey towards achieving holistic development and inclusive growth, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said the "country is becoming a powerful nation in every field".

"In the last 11 years, the country has established a robust foreign policy along with economic, cultural and social progress. Today India is becoming a powerful nation in every field. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country has embarked on a transformative journey towards achieving holistic development and inclusive growth", he said while addressing reporters on the occasion of 11 years of the Modi government.

He said that over the last 11 years, the NDA government has launched several welfare schemes to empower women and make them lead India's development journey.

"In all sectors, including education, sports, startups and the armed forces, women are excelling and inspiring others. This is the new India under Modi", Meghwal said.

The NDA government has lifted 27 crore Indians out of extreme poverty in the last 11 years, he added.

"The Centre built crores of pucca houses for poor families. It has been working tirelessly to implement schemes for the economic development of the country and the focus is to provide qualitative life to the poor. The speed and scale of India's overall growth are amazing under Modi," he added.

"Ram Temple has been built under the leadership of Modi. Our PM took a visionary decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Our country is now the world's fourth largest economy. These are historic achievements of 11 years of NDA government, he added. PTI PKD MNB