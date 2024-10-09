Bihar IPS officer gets new posting, days after announcing resignation

Patna, Oct 9 (PTI) A senior IPS officer in Bihar, who had recently announced his resignation citing "personal reasons", was on Wednesday given a new assignment by the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

Shivdeep Lande, who was the IG of Purnea Range when he made public his decision to quit about a month ago, has been made to swap posts with Rakesh Rathi, the IG (Training) stationed at Patna.

Sources in the government said the resignation of Lande, a 2006-batch officer, "has not been accepted", but did not divulge further details.

Known for his flamboyant persona, Lande, who hails from Maharashtra, had caused a flutter on September 19 when he announced his resignation, but said he would "remain in Bihar" and serve its people.

The sudden move had led to speculations that the 48-year-old, whose wife is daughter of a former Maharashtra minister, was planning a political plunge. PTI NAC RBT