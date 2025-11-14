Bihar: JD(U), BJP win 6 seats each, RJD one

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) The JD(U) and BJP won six seats each, while the RJD has bagged one, according to the Election Commission.

The JD(U) was ahead in 77 seats and the BJP in 85. The RJD was leading in 26 seats, according to latest results available on the EC website.

Former Bihar minister Rana Randhir of the BJP retained Madhuban seat for the third term, winning the constituency by a margin of 5,492 votes. BJP candidate Raju Kumar Singh won Sahebganj seat by a margin of 13,522 votes, while Sanjay Kumar Pandey won Narkatiaganj by 26,458 votes.

JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, arrested in a murder case during electioneering, won Mokama seat by a margin of 28,206 votes.

The party's Maheshwar Hazari defeated his nearest rival, CPI(ML) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram, by a margin of 38,586 votes in Kalyanpur assembly seat in Bihar.

JD(U) candidate Ram Chandra Sada won Alauli seat by 35,732 votes, while its nominee Hari Narayan Singh bagged Harnaut by 48,335 votes. JD(U) candidate Manorma Devi won Belaganj seat by 2,882 votes.

RJD's Ramanand Yadav won Fatuha seat by 7,992 votes.