Bihar: JD(U) leaders, workers burst into celebration after Nitish elected party chief

Patna, Dec 29 (PTI) The JD(U) rank and file in Bihar on Friday expressed elation upon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, their de facto leader, assuming charge as the national president of the party.

Advertisment

As news of the development at the party's national executive meeting in Delhi reached the state headquarters here, workers erupted into celebration and smeared ‘gulaal’ (dry colours) on each other to express their delight.

"The welcome development comes at a crucial time when we are engaged in a fight against the emergency-like situation under the BJP rule at the Centre,” JD(U) state unit chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha told reporters here.

Kumar took over from Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, who expressed his wish to give up the national president's post that he had been holding since March 2021, and moved a proposal that the Bihar CM take over, which was unanimously accepted.

Advertisment

The development capped days of furious speculations, during which the BJP and its allies claimed that Kumar had grown suspicious of Lalan because of the latter’s apparent proximity to RJD president Lalu Prasad, the father of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Reacting to the news about Kumar, former Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that "there are two factions in that party. One feels quitting the NDA last year was a mistake. The other, led by Lalan, is pro-Lalu. Had Lalan not been removed, he would have merged JD(U) with RJD”.

"The game is not yet over. Disintegration of the JD(U) is a foregone conclusion. The RJD is growing impatient to see Tejashwi as the CM. Its cadre cannot wait till 2025, when assembly polls are due,” Modi added.

Advertisment

However, talking to reporters here, Yadav asserted there was no trust deficit between him and his boss, and alleged that the BJP was "scared" of taking on the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The BJP cannot forget its loss in the 2015 assembly polls when the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ bagged 170-plus seats in the 243-strong House. In 2024, it will be for the first time for Lalu and Nitish to be contesting a Lok Sabha poll together. The BJP is, therefore, jittery and hoping to make things easier for itself by spreading rumours,” the young RJD leader said.

“In the JD(U), Nitish Kumar has always been the supreme leader. He has held the top party post in the past. As party president, he will be more directly involved in steering the INDIA coalition towards victory,” Yadav said. PTI NAC RBT