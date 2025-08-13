Bihar: JD(U) MP lodges police complaint against party MLA over 'defamatory remarks'

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Aug 13 (PTI) Bihar MP Ajay Mandal on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against JD(U) colleague and MLA Gopal Mandal for making alleged defamatory remarks.

The MP, who is enjoying his second consecutive term in Lok Sabha from Bhagalpur, registered his complaint at Ghogha police station in Bhagalpur district.

He appended a video footage and newspaper clippings of the fourth term Gopalpur MLA.

The MLA had allegedly said that Ajay Mandal "keeps a mistress", which, according to the MP, "casts aspersions at me and my niece".

"The MLA, who has criminal antecedents with cases pending against him in many police stations, has tried to defame me in the past, as well. In the latest instance, he ensured that his diatribe went viral on social media so that maximum damage could be inflicted on my reputation," the MP alleged.

The MP, who shared a copy of his police complaint with the media, also said, "Although Gopal Mandal is no stranger to controversies, the recent episode has enraged my supporters and does not augur well for the party ahead of assembly polls." Gopal Mandal had earlier scandalised co-passengers of a Delhi-bound train by moving around in his briefs.

Earlier this year, he had drawn flak for crooning a bawdy song and making lewd gestures at a female dancer during Holi festivities. PTI CORR NAC ACD