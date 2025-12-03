Bihar: JD(U) slams Tejashwi for remaining absent during Guv's address to legislators

Patna, Dec 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Wednesday slammed Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, for remaining absent during Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's address to members of both Houses in the state legislature.

State JD(U) president and Mahnar MLA Umesh Singh Kushwaha alleged the RJD leader's conduct was "nothing new" and the latter's "track record" has been replete with instances of "indifference towards the functioning of the House".

Ridiculing the former deputy CM, whose party won only 25 seats of the 243-strong assembly in the recent elections, Kushwaha said, "He may have barely succeeded in becoming leader of the opposition this time, but if he does not mend his ways, the next time he may end up with a tally that is less than what is required for the post." As per the rules, the leader of the opposition should be from a party which has at least 10 per cent of the total strength of the House.

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar asked in a sarcastic vein, "Where has Tejashwi Yadav, whose family is protected by 160 police personnel, disappeared? Is he appearing before a court in connection with some case or has the shame of drubbing in the recent elections caught up with him?" Incidentally, Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, was present when the governor was addressing members of the bicameral legislature. PTI NAC ACD