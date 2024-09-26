National

Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi, Lalu Prasad spat over caste identity

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday engaged in a spat questioning each-others caste identity.

The exchange began when Manjhi responded to accusations from the RJD chief about his political alignment with the RSS, asserting he had abandoned his Dalit identity as a Mushar and adopted an upper-caste surname, Sharma.

In retaliation, Manjhi questioned Lalu’s true caste, suggesting he should clarify whether he is a Yadav or a Gaderia (shepherd).

Lalu, in his characteristic style, seemed to dismiss the enquiry, questioning Manjhi's identification as a Mushar.

Manjhi then took to social media to assert his identity, declaring, "I am a Mushar—Bhuiyan," emphasising pride in his ancestry.

According to a recent caste survey in Bihar, Mushars represent about 3.1 per cent of the state's population, while Yadavs, to which Lalu belongs, make up approximately 14.3 per cent. PTI PKD MNB

