'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha cremated with full state honours in Patna

Patna: Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha was cremated with full state honours here on Thursday.

The last rites were performed by her son Anshuman Sinha, who lit the pyre in an emotionally surcharged atmosphere.

Hundreds of fans had gathered outside Gulbi Ghat crematorium in Patna’s Mahendru area for her last glimpse. Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ashwani Choubey was also present.

Earlier, Sinha’s body was taken out in a procession from her residence in Rajendra Nagar area (near Kankarbagh) to the crematorium.

The Padma Bhushan recipient passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She was 72.

The body of the popular folk singer was brought to Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday.

Several Bihar ministers were present at the airport to receive the body. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited her house and placed a wreath on the body.

Union Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda is expected to visit Sinha’s house on Thursday evening.

Known as 'Bihar Kokila' for her melodious renditions of Chhath and folk songs, including ‘Kartik Maas Ijoriya’, ‘Suraj Bhaile Bihaan’, and Bollywood hits like ‘Taar Bijli’ and ‘Babul’, Sharda Sinha lost her battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Her passing away on the first day of Chhath festival — a coincidence that many have called scripted by destiny — adds an emotional layer to her legacy.

Sinha, a trained classical singer, was widely revered for blending classical and folk music in her performances.

Often referred to as the ‘Begum Akhtar of Mithila’, she was a devout Chhath worshipper and would release a new song to mark the festival every year, even in her declining health.

This year, she released the song ‘Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya’, a prayer that reflected her struggle with illness, just a day before her passing. Sinha was synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi languages.

Born in Supaul in Bihar, Sinha became famous not only in her home state but also in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Her folk songs, particularly those sung during Chhath Puja and weddings, became iconic. Some of her most popular tracks include ‘Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya,’ ‘Dwar Chekai’, ‘Patna Se’, and ‘Koyal Bin’.

Sinha, who lost her husband a few months ago and is survived by a son and a daughter, studied literature at Patna University in the 1970s.

She went on to obtain a doctorate in music from Lalit Narayan Mithila University at Darbhanga while making her mark as a folk singer, getting noticed by big names in the film industry.

In the 1990s’ blockbuster 'Maine Pyar Kiya' that introduced Salman Khan, Sinha's rendition of 'Kahe tose sajna' was hailed as the perfect backdrop to the pain of the lovelorn lead pair.