Bihar labourer raped by two men in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old labourer from Bihar has been raped by two men in the city, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near KR Puram railway station in the early hours of Wednesday, they added.

One of the accused, identified as Ashif, has been arrested, while the other suspect remains at large, they said.

Police said the victim had been working in Kerala's Kattappan town but decided to return home as she was unhappy with the job.

She took a ticket to Mangaluru but used the same ticket to reach Bengaluru.

After informing their cousin in the city, the victim arrived at KR Puram railway station around 1:13 AM, police said.

Accompanied by her cousin, she was walking towards Mahadevapura to get food when two unidentified men stopped them.

The assailants allegedly attacked the victim's cousin and restrained him, while one of them dragged the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Hearing the victim's cries for help, some passersby rushed to the spot, forcing the attackers to flee. However, the public managed to catch one of the suspects, Ashif, and handed him over to the police.

A case has been registered against both accused. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the second accused, police said. PTI GMS ADB