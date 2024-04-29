Bihar: Lalu's daughter Rohini files nomination from Saran LS seat

Saran (Bihar), Apr 29 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya filed her nomination from Bihar’s Saran Lok Sabha seat on Monday.

Acharya was accompanied by Prasad, her mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi, and brothers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, among others.

She has been campaigning in Saran over the last few days.

Earlier in the day, talking to reporters in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence that his sister will receive the wholehearted support from voters of the constituency, which the RJD chief has represented several times until his disqualification in 2013, when he was convicted in a fodder scam case.

“Along with Saran, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ is going to win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, know very well they are going to lose all the seats in the state.

“I have said time and again that the Lok Sabha poll results in Bihar will be surprising. It will be completely in favour of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. The PM has nothing to speak of the NDA’s work in Bihar in the last 10 years,” Yadav asserted.

Saran will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Lok Sabha elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. PTI CORR PKD RBT