Bihar Legislative Council chairman lauds Yogi govt for successfully holding Maha Kumbh

Patna, Feb 28 (PTI) Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh on Friday congratulated the Yogi Adityanath government in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh for "successfully" managing the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj which concluded a couple of days ago.

Singh referred to the mega congregation in his address to the House on the inaugural day of the budget session.

"We thank the Uttar Pradesh government for successfully holding the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, a veritable symbol of cultural nationalism. The administration faced a daunting challenge in managing the inflow of about 65 crore pilgrims. The congregation's success has made the world acknowledge India's leadership capabilities", said Singh.

The chairman also expressed delight that Shivani Kumari, a security personnel deputed at the Vidhan Parishad secretariat, bagged the gold in a recent all-India athletics meet held at Chandigarh, which was "a matter of pride for Bihar".

Singh also had a word of appreciation for the state-wide 'Pragati Yatra' undertaken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which was marked by "schemes for development of infrastructure as well as facelift of religious places and tourist spots".

He also said that the state took pride in hosting, last month, the 85th conference of Presiding Officers of Parliament and state legislatures.

Incidentally, a mention of the conference was also made in the assembly by Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav.

The legislative council chairman also said, "75 lakh farmers of the state have benefited from the disbursement of Rs 1,600 crore, so far, towards the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana". PTI ANW NAC RG