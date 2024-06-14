Bihar Legislative Council chairman resigns

Patna, Jun 14 (PTI) Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur on Friday resigned from the membership of the House, an official notification said.

Thakur, a senior JD(U) leader, had won the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat in the recently held general elections.

According to the notification, he represented the Tirhut Graduates constituency.

The 71-year-old leader, who is making his debut in Parliament, has enjoyed several terms in the state legislature. He has also been a minister in the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

In August 2022, Thakur was elected, unopposed, as chairman, a post that had been vacant for a few years.