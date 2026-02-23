Bihar Legislative Council passes resolution congratulating cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) The Bihar Legislative Council on Monday passed a resolution congratulating cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his stellar performance in the U-19 World Cup, which helped the Indian team clinch the title on February 6.

BJP MLC Sanjay Prakash introduced the resolution in the House to congratulate Sooryavanshi, a day after the teen was felicitated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

On Sunday, Kumar felicitated Sooryavanshi with a Rs 50-lakh cheque following his return to the state after the tournament.

The 14-year-old cricketer scored 175 runs in 80 balls in the final match against England and received both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

Legislative council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh said, "Kumar felicitated Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. For this, I would like to thank the CM and the government." Meanwhile, RJD MLC Sunil Singh asserted that Sooryavanshi should have been given a cheque of Rs 1 crore instead.

"Rs 50 lakh is a small sum. Our CM is big-hearted. He should have felicitated the cricketer with Rs 1 crore," Singh said.