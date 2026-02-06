Bihar: Legislators demand cashless health facility for MLAs, state govt employees

Patna, Feb 6 (PTI) Cutting across party lines, legislators in the Bihar assembly on Friday sought cashless health facility for MLAs, as well as serving and retired state government employees and their dependents.

Raising the issue during question hour, BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh said the lack of provision for cashless facility makes the claim process cumbersome.

"The state must provide cashless health facility for MLAs, Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) and government employees, including the retired, and their dependents," Singh said.

Echoing him, another BJP MLA Jibesh Mishra, said, "The demand for cashless health facility is totally justified... MLAs, MLCs, serving and retired government employees and their dependents must be provided this facility".

The demand was supported by the opposition members, too.

Reacting to the legislators’ demand, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "The government is ready to accept it... If they want CGHS like cashless health facility, we are willing to do that. A meeting in this regard will be convened within a week". PTI PKD RBT