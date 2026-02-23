Bihar legislators demand raise in local area development funds from Rs 4 cr to Rs 5 cr

Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) Cutting across party lines, Bihar legislators on Monday unanimously demanded a raise in the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund from the existing Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The issue was raised during a calling attention motion by BJP MLA Pramod Kumar during the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly.

Former minister and BJP legislator Neeraj Singh ‘Babloo’ also supported the demand.

"It is becoming difficult to meet the aspirations of our voters with a limited annual entitlement of Rs 4 crore annually. A decisive amount is deducted from the MLA LAD fund as tax. It was last revised in 2023. It should be increased to Rs 5 crore, as MLAs in other states get," Kumar said.

Echoing a similar view, Neeraj Singh said, "The MLA LAD fund should be on a par with the MP LAD fund. If it is increased to Rs 5 crore, legislators will be able to carry out more development works in their respective constituencies." RJD MLA Kumar Sarvjeet also supported the demand, saying, "The demand for a hike in the MLA LAD fund is fully justified, and the time has come to revise it. It must be increased to Rs 5 crore annually." Responding to the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "The House will apprise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji about the demands of the MLAs, and only thereafter will a final decision be taken." As MLAs continued to press for an assurance from the government on the floor of the House, Speaker Prem Kumar intervened and reminded members that Sinha had already assured that the matter would be discussed at the appropriate forum. The members subsequently agreed to the Speaker’s assurance. PTI PKD MNB