Bihar: LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest 2025 assembly polls under Nitish's leadership

Patna, Sep 22 (PTI) The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday said it would contest the 2025 Bihar assembly polls under the banner of the NDA and the leadership of Chief Minister Nitsih Kumar.

The party passed a resolution in this regard in its state parliamentary board meeting held here during the day.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) also adopted a resolution that the committed party workers would be given priority while deciding candidates for next year's assembly polls.

Addressing workers, the party’s state parliamentary board chief Hulas Pandey said, “Our leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has already made it clear that we have to fulfil unfinished dreams of our great leader late Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Our party, under the leadership of Chirag Paswan ji, won all five Lok Sabha seats allotted by the NDA in Bihar. We have a 100 per cent strike rate." He also said, "Our party will contest the 2025 Bihar assembly polls under the banner of the NDA and the leadership of Chief Minister Nitsih Kumar. We will ensure that the alliance get a thumping majority." Speaking on the occasion, LJP (Ram Vilas) Bihar unit president Raju Tiwary said, “We will unitedly fight the next year's assembly polls and leave no stone unturned to ensure that the party wins all seats, which will be allotted to it as part of seat-sharing arrangements”.

Several party leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Shambhavi Choudhary, chief spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt, Sanjay Paswan and Ram Vinod Paswan, were present in the meeting.