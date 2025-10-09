Bihar: LJP(RV) MPs authorise Chirag Paswan to take final call on seat-sharing

Patna, Oct 9 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MPs on Thursday said they have authorised party national president Chirag Paswan to take the final decision on seat-sharing in the Bihar assembly elections.

Talking to reporters here, Arun Bharti, the party's Jamui MP and Bihar election in-charge, said, "Party officials have arrived at a consensus that whatever decision Chirag Paswan ji will take on all the 243 assembly seats, that will be acceptable to us." The two-phase elections will be held on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.

Echoing him, party's Samastipur MP Shambhavi Chaudhary said, "We have authorised national president Chirag Paswan to take all the major decisions related to assembly elections, including seat sharing." The leaders were speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the top party officials and leaders here.

Party's Bihar chief Raju Tiwari, too, said the ball is now in Paswan’s court. He said, "his decision will be final." Paswan's party, which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now asking for at least 25 more.

Senior party leaders think that the party should get at least 45 seats, a party leader said on condition of anonymity.