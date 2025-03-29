Bihar Mahila Congress holds protest in Patna, demands implementation of 33 pc women's reservation

Patna, Mar 29 (PTI) The Bihar Congress' women wing on Saturday took out a protest march here, demanding immediate implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.

The protest, led by Bihar Mahila Congress president Sarwat Jehan Fatma, was held on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to arrive in the state for a two-day tour.

The protest march commenced from Belliey Road, with a large gathering of the Congress women workers raising slogans and carrying placards against the NDA government at the Centre for allegedly delaying the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, despite its passage in Parliament.

Talking to reporters, Fatma alleged, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is anti-women...It is not implementing the 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies." As far as the NDA government in Bihar is concerned, it is "least bothered about the safety and security of women" in the state, she claimed.

"We want to meet Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in this regard, and seek his intervention," the Congress leader said.

However, protestors were stopped in the midway and they were not allowed to proceed towards Raj Bhavan as it is considered a restricted area for such activities. PTI PKD BDC