Bihar makes geo-spatial analytics mandatory for infra projects worth Rs 50 crore and above

Patna, Jan 14 (PTI) The Bihar government on Wednesday made the use of geo-spatial analytics mandatory for approving infrastructure projects worth Rs 50 crore and above.

Officials said the move would help prevent duplication of work, reduce costs and enable early identification of potential hurdles such as land acquisition, forest clearances and cross-drainage issues.

Geospatial analytics is a form of computational analysis that leverages geographic information, spatial data, location data and high-resolution imagery and other forms of AI for urban planning, logistics, and environmental science.

A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting of the Bihar Remote Sensing Application Centre (BIRSAC), chaired by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit.

"Amrit directed all departments to ensure systematic and comprehensive utilisation of BIRSAC's geo-spatial services. Under the state's BIRSAC Geo-Spatial Service Usage Policy, geo-spatial analytics will now be a mandatory component in the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of infrastructure projects costing Rs 50 crore or more," a statement by the department of science, technology and technical education of the state government said.

It added that departments availing these services will pay only 0.25 per cent of the total project cost, ensuring institutional sustainability without imposing additional financial burden on the state.

Amrit emphasised that integration of BIRSAC's geo-spatial capabilities into infrastructure planning is essential to make development projects scientific, data-driven, and future-ready.

"Departments have been instructed to incorporate geo-spatial inputs at the planning stage itself to avoid technical, administrative, and land-related obstacles at later stages. The technical approval from BIRSAC will be mandatory before granting financial sanction to DPRs of projects exceeding Rs 50 crore. All departments have been directed to comply with this provision", said the statement.

Officials informed that in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), a digital tool is being developed to support DPR preparation.

"The tool will use departmental data available on the PM Gati Shakti Portal to assist in project planning, alignment, and assessment, ensuring more accurate DPRs", it said.

The system will also support disaster management and monitoring of activities such as stubble burning. Departments can leverage these services as needed. The chief secretary directed departments to provide regular updates on project progress through the portal and strengthen inter-departmental coordination.

Several senior officials of different departments of the state government attended the meeting. PTI PKD MNB