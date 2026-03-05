Bihar man arrested for WhatsApp chats with Pakistani numbers

Bettiah (Bihar), Mar 5 (PTI) Bihar Police on Thursday arrested a man from Majhaulia in West Champaran district after discovering WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers on his mobile phones, officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Khurshed Alam (25).

According to a statement by the district police, "Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Alam near Majhaulia sugar mill and recovered three ATM cards and two mobile phones. Scrutiny of his phones revealed WhatsApp chats with some Pakistani (code +92) phone numbers. Several QR codes were also found in his chat history with Pakistani mobile numbers." Police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter. PTI PKD MNB