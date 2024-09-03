Bihar man arrested from Bengaluru in Gurugram cyber fraud case

Gurugram, Sep 3 (PTI) Gurugram Cyber Police arrested a Bihar man from Bengaluru in connection with a Rs 78 lakh cyber fraud for allegedly providing bank accounts to Chinese cyber thugs, said police.

Police have recovered three mobile phones, two SIM cards and Rs 30,000 cash from his possession. The accused is capable of writing, reading and speaking Chinese and used to work for Chinese thugs, they added.

According to police, a local resident filed a complaint on October 14 last year that he was duped of Rs 78 lakh on the pretext of completing a social media-based task. An FIR was registered at cyber crime, Manesar police station and a lookout circular was also issued to nab the accused, said police.

While investigating the case, the cyber police arrested one accused from Bengaluru on August 27 in connection with the fraud. The arrested accused was identified as Navneet Kumar Bharti, a native of Aurangabad in Bihar.

Priyanshu Dewan ACP Cyber said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to "buy bank accounts" from people and make them available to Chinese cyber fraudsters.

"The accused is able to speak, write and read the Chinese language. He was in contact with the Chinese fraudsters and helped them in committing fraud for which he was paid money. The accused has been arrested earlier by Delhi Police in a case of cyber fraud. We are questioning the accused," added ACP Dewan. PTI COR MNK MNK