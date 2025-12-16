Bihar man arrested in Ranchi for impersonating relative in railway recruitment exam

Ranchi, Dec 16 (PTI) A man from Bihar was arrested in Ranchi on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating a candidate in a railway recruitment exam, officials said.

Lalu Kumar alias Anish Kumar (30), a native of Gaya district of Bihar, was appearing in the Railway Group D examination at a private centre in place of his brother-in-law, they said.

He was caught during the fingerprint authentication process, they added.

"On receiving information, police went to the centre and arrested him on charges of impersonation," Namkum police station's officer-in-charge Manoj Kumar said.

Kumar has been sent to judicial custody when produced before a court, he said.

The Railway Recruitment Board is holding the Group-D exam 2022 from November 27 to January 16 across multiple shifts for 32,438 posts across the nation. PTI ANB SOM