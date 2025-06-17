Bihar: Man assaults wife, inserts chilli powder in private parts over extramarital affair suspicion

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Jun 17 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on the charge of brutally assaulting his wife, hitting her with a hot iron rod and inserting chilli powder in her private parts over suspicion of her having an extramarital affair.

The victim, a resident of Deoria Kothi locality, in her statement before the police, alleged that her husband locked her in a room without food and water for two days and physically assaulted her and tried to electrocute her as well.

Police arrested her husband, Shatrughan Rai, and launched a manhunt to nab her in-laws, who are absconding.

Speaking to reporters, Deoria police station SHO Ram Vinay Kumar said, "Based on the statement given by the victim, a case has been registered against her husband and in-laws. While her husband Shatrughan Rai has been arrested, her in-laws are absconding. The victim is also undergoing treatment at a nearby government hospital." "According to the statement given by the victim, the incident took place on June 13. Her husband locked her inside a room and kept on physically assaulting her for two days. She was not given food and water for two days.

"She said her legs and hands were tied and she was beaten with a hot iron rod... she alleged that her husband inserted chilli powder in her private parts," the SHO said.

She also informed police that her neighbours did not come to rescue her even when she was screaming, he said.

When her brother visited her house on June 15, she was rescued.

"She informed police that she was brutally assaulted by her husband and in-laws over suspicion of having an extramarital affair. They also attempted to kill her by strangling her with the wire of the mobile phone charger," the SHO said.

She was immediately taken to a local primary health centre by her brother and from there, she was referred to Shree Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

The victim lodged a formal complaint with Deoria police station on June 16 and her husband was arrested the same day.

Police registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Further investigation is underway, the SHO added. PTI COR PKD ACD