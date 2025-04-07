Bihar man booked for attempted mutilation, assault in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Bihar), April 7 (PTI) Police arrested a man on charges of attempting to chop off the private part of a person and assaulting another in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, officials said on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Nitish and Jivit Ravidas.

The arrested person has been identified as Kamlesh Choudhary, police said.

According to a statement by the district police, "The incident took place in Rajkarma locality, under the jurisdiction of Deo police station, on Sunday. Police reached the area after receiving information that Choudhary attempted to chop off the private part of Nitish and assaulted Jivit. Both victims were taken to the nearest hospital, where they are undergoing treatment." Kamlesh Choudhary was also taken into custody, the statement added.

During interrogation, Choudhary said he sought revenge against Nitish and Jivit, alleging that the duo had sexually assaulted the younger sister of his wife a few days ago.

"Based on their statements, all three have been booked under relevant provisions of the BNS, and further investigation is ongoing," the police statement said. PTI PKD MNB