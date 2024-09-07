Bihar man carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty on head held in Uttarakhand

Patna, Sep 7 (PTI) A man, who is accused in several criminal cases and carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was arrested on Saturday from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said here.

He was apprehended during a joint operation of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar Police and the Uttarakhand Police.

He was being brought to Patna on transit remand, said a police statement issued here.

The arrested person, identified as Ranjit Choudhary, has been booked in 27 cases registered at several police stations in Patna, Bhojpur and East Singhbhum in Jharkhand, it said.

According to the statement issued by the police headquarters here, the accused, a resident of Udwant Nagar in Bihar's Bhojpur district, was involved in crimes such as murder, extortion, illegal sand mining and attack on police personnel.

The STF also arrested another criminal Azad Thakur, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head and wanted in several cases of extortion, from Bihar's Darbhanga district.

In a joint operation with the Darbhanga Police, the STF apprehended Thakur on Friday night, according to another police statement. PTI PKD BDC