Bihar man dies after falling from moving train in Rajasthan

Kota, Mar 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died after allegedly falling from a moving train on the Delhi-Mumbai upline track in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Friday morning, police said.

The man was identified as Satyam Pandey (21), hailing from Pejana village of Bihar's Nawada, based on an Aadhaar card found in his pocket, a police officer said.

Police reached the spot around 8.30 am upon receiving information from the station master, they said.

The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his family, Circle Officer (CO) of Keshoraipatan, Hansraj said.

He worked as a labourer and was en route to Kota for harvesting crop when he fell from the moving train and died on the spot. The incident appears to be an accidental death, the CO said.

His family has been informed, police added.