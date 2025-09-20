Bihar: Man falls to death from 10th floor of Patna building

Patna, Sep 20 (PTI) A man died after falling from the 10th floor of an apartment in Patna early on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Singh, a resident of Bhojpur district.

Speaking to reporters, Krishna Murari Prasad, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Law and Order-1 (Patna), said, "A man fell from the 10th floor of an apartment located in Kotwali area around 2 am and died on the spot. The deceased's wife and three acquaintances were present there." "The incident took place when the deceased, his wife and three others were proceeding towards the lift after having dinner at the flat of an acquaintance. However, an investigation is underway to ascertain whether he jumped off the building or was pushed by someone," the SDPO added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

"Those present at the spot claimed that the man jumped off the 10th floor of the apartment. It is also being investigated whether some of those who attended the get-together were intoxicated," the SDPO added.

"The case is being investigated from all angles... two persons who were among those who attended the get-together were detained," he added.

The sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar since April 2016.