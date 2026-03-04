Bihar man feared drowned in Uttarakhand's Alaknanda river

Pauri, Mar 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old man from Bihar is feared drowned in the Alaknanda river here on Wednesday, an official said.

According to his friends, Deepak Kumar was under the influence of alcohol and entered deep waters while attempting to cross the river, after which he went missing, Manohar Kanyal, in charge of the SDRF in Srinagar, said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams rushed to the spot upon receiving information in the evening and launched a search operation, he said.

The incident occurred when Kumar, from Darbhanga district in Bihar, had gone to the river near Kamleshwar ghat in the Srinagar area along with his friends.

The people accompanying him work as daily wage labourers, and he was also likely in the area for work, the official added.

Search operations were carried out in the Kirti Nagar area, but no trace was found. The search will resume on Thursday morning, he added. PTI COR OZ OZ