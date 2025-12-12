Bihar man found dead at marriage hall in Jharkhand's Godda

Ramgarh/ Godda, Dec 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old man from Bihar was found dead at a marriage hall in Jharkhand's Godda district on Friday, police said.

The body of Vijay Kumar Singh (40), a resident of Shampur in Bihar's Munger district, was found in a locked room of the Singh Marriage Hall in Govindpur, they said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, but no note was found at the scene. Poison and empty bottles of liquor were recovered from the spot," said Saurabh Kumar Thakur, the officer-in-charge of the Mehrama police station.

In Ramgarh district, the mutilated body of a missing man was found in a pond near his house.

Sonu Kumar, a resident of the Ramgarh Cantt area, had been missing since September 17. His body was recovered from the Dhandhar Pokhar pond, around 500 metres away from his residence, police said.

"He was allegedly killed, and the body was dumped in the pond," said SDPO Parmeshwar Prasad.

A person has been arrested in connection with the case, police said, refusing to share details, citing the ongoing investigation. PTI COR RPS RPS SOM